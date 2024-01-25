Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Says Mom's Staying Strong Through Divorce

Play video content BACKGRID

Kim Zolciak's daughter, Ariana Biermann, is keeping the faith ... saying her parents' nasty divorce will work itself out, and that her ma's staying strong through a really tough time.

Ariana was boarding a flight Thursday at LAX when a photog asked her how Kim and Kroy Biermann are holding up at home. You could tell she didn't really wanna chat about this -- but she opened up a bit nonetheless.

The split looks pretty dramatic from the outside, but Ariana's saying the whole family's actually doing great these days ... though it sounds like she doesn't want to add to the tension or say anything bad about her parents. Truth is ... we all know the opposite is true.

Anyway -- Ariana's leaving it all up to God in terms of the fallout ... and she won't even weigh in on whether Kim and Kroy should be more civil with each other moving forward, rightly pointing out that they're adults ... and more importantly, she's not in the relationship!

Remember ... Kim's former 'RHOA' costar NeNe Leakes ran into Kim earlier this month and told us Kim was having a hard time uncoupling from Kroy.

But Ariana says Kim's a strong woman and her stepdad's doing "awesome." If we're being frank ... this is definitely her putting a brave face on for her parents -- 'cause lord knows their situation these days is anything but.

