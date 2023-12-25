Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kroy Biermann Excludes Kim Zolciak in Christmas Post with Kids

Kroy Biermann Excludes Kim in Xmas Post ... It's Just Me & the Kiddos!!!

12/25/2023 10:40 AM PT
Kroy Biermann

Kroy Biermann is highlighting his holiday by snubbing his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak ... and her exclusion is jarring.

The retired NFL'er threw up a snap of him and his 4 kids with KZ -- Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane -- with Papa Bear standing proudly behind them and grinning from ear to ear. His caption was also pretty telling on how he's feeling about his marriage/divorce right now.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Family Photos Launch Gallery

He wrote, "Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!!🎄 (-2 😢) I didn’t get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann ‘s church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and Billy had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service."

KB added, "I couldn’t be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! ❤️ Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures." Interesting ... he noted Brielle and Ariana here -- who are actually Kim's biological daughters -- but not their mother.

Getty

BTW, no posts from Kim herself ... she hasn't thrown anything up since mid-December.

This marks just the latest up-and-down moment for them ... for now, it seems like Kim and Kroy are on the outs -- this after sending signals of reconciliation just a month ago. Of course, they also had a huge blowout fight that required the cops to called over.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Together
Launch Gallery
Kim And Kroy Together Launch Gallery
Getty

It's proven to be a difficult year, for sure ... and it seems Kroy wants to turn the page.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later