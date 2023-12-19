Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Slash Price of Georgia Mansion by Half a Million

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are desperate to unload their Georgia mansion to mitigate their money woes ... evidenced by the fact they just dropped their asking price by a serious chunk of change.

The on-and-off couple -- who are still in the middle of a divorce -- are now asking $5,500,000 for their Milton, GA estate ... after initially listing it for $6 mil in October.

Not the biggest slash in the world, but it is substantial ... and obviously, they hope the move will get someone to bite. Time will tell if it works -- fact is, the housing market is a bit sluggish right now, and interest rates are quite high.

The other thing to consider here, comparable houses in their immediate area -- in some cases, on the same street -- are going for considerably less money ... so they might need to go even lower than this.

Remember, Kroy was recently begging a judge to allow him to put the house up for sale as a way to deal with the mounting debt they find themselves in ... and it looks like he and Kim finally got on the same page, despite their ongoing back-and-forth feuding/making up.

Whether they end up sticking at $550k or dropping their price to a bit less, they'll still clean up compared to what they bought this crib for back in 2012 ... just $880,000 at the time.