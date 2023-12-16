Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Marriage Beyond Repair, Friends Say Move On

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are back to their squabbling ways ... with things so toxic their marriage is now completely beyond repair ... so say sources close to them.

Our sources tell TMZ, the pair's latest falling out doesn't have anything to do with the newly released police body cam footage emerging of their explosive fight from Nov. 20 -- instead, it's over their continued money woes, their home, and the overall state of their marriage.

Play video content 11/20/23

The pair appeared to have reconciled after the explosive incident at their home ... even enjoying a hibachi lunch date ... though, it didn't last long.

Play video content 11/20/23

In fact, our sources say their close friends say no amount of therapy will fix things between them ... they just need to accept that and move on with their lives separately -- adding it's the healthiest thing that can happen for them and their kids.

One of their kids actually made the 911 call alerting cops to their infamous fight weeks at their home earlier ... and recently released footage showing police struggling to calm down a fuming Kroy.

Play video content TMZ.com