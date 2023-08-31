Kroy Biermann Says He and Kim Zolciak Need to Sell Home Due to Dire Finances

Kim Zolciak's estranged husband Kroy Biermann has filed new docs in their ongoing divorce saga ... and now he's asking the judge for permission to sell their Georgia home, ASAP.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kroy's asking for an emergency hearing to authorize selling the $3 million family pad, citing their serious financial troubles.

The sale of the house -- where he says they've lived for their entire marriage -- could help cover what Kroy describes as "significant debt" they've built up over the years. He even mentions how he sold some of his stuff just to cobble together mortgage payments, and avoid a foreclosure auction earlier this year.

Kroy, through his lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, says despite the "financial devastation" Kim brought to their family, he continued to make monthly payments on the place to hold off the auction ... but says it was a struggle every month.

The former NFL player claims he sold some of his designer backpacks, and other personal items to help come up with the dough, and even begged Kim to sell her purses -- something he says she refused to do.

Well, he admits she did sell some things, but he adds this dig ... "Ironically, she has been selling purses, hers and her daughters' and other high end fashion items including her infamous wigs. However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills."