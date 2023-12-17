Kim Zolciak Denies Kroy Biermann's Cheating Allegations

Kim Zolciak is vehemently denying she cheated on Kroy Biermann, but in the process she may have helped them lift themselves a little out of their financial hole.

TMZ broke the story, Kroy went nuts last month after one of their kids called 911 to report a domestic disturbance between their parents. Among other things, Kroy was screaming at cops, complaining they had no money, no house and Kim was cheating on him.

She spoke with Celebuzz, where she says, 'The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue," adding, "I vehemently deny any allegations that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous."

She accused Kroy of character assassination and suggested she might even take legal action.

Now the money part ... she urged fans to go to her Insta bio to read her statement, and that page is filled with ads, which means money in her/there pocket.