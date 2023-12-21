Inside Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's $5.5 Million Georgia Mansion

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia mansion is proving tricky to get rid of amid their nasty divorce ... which is a shame given the Southern estate looks like a dream pad.

We got this inside look at the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom home ... which sprawls over a colossal 15,694 square feet of living space, sits on 1.78 acres and comes complete with a vanishing-edge pool and multiple outdoor living areas.

Play video content Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International

The lavish lakefront brick and stone property sits on the 18th fairway at The Manor in Milton -- an exclusive gated golf community. The place is fully loaded with entertaining extras, like a 500-bottle walk-in wine cellar, a billiard room, an arcade, home theater and a gym with private massage room.

Scenic lake and golf views add to the estate, which also has a 6-car garage with room for lifts to store up to 8 cars.

It clearly looks like an ideal oasis, but 2 months after the estranged couple listed it, there haven't been any takers ... forcing Kim and Kroy to slash their asking price by $500k to attract prospective buyers.

Remember, the house was listed after Kroy begged a judge to let him put it on the market to assist with their mounting debt.

It's clearly in their best interest to bid farewell to the pad ... which cops have visited multiple times this year, most recently in November following an explosive argument between the pair.