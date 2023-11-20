Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Without Wedding Rings After Anniversary Dinner

It appeared Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's marriage still had some signs of life ... but there's new evidence things still might be trending in the wrong direction.

Kim and Kroy were spotted out in Georgia separately over the weekend -- Kim hit a convenience store while Kroy was out with one of their kids to grab some grub. However, neither Kim nor Kroy were wearing their wedding rings.

Play video content

It's kind of surprising given the recent state of things between Kim and Kroy -- including the fact they celebrated their wedding anniversary together just a week ago. Kim also recently added Biermann back to her name on Instagram.

Of course, at times, things between the two have gotten super nasty in their divorce -- he's accused her of a serious gambling issue and both have filed for sole custody of their 4 young kids -- not to mention the more than $1 million they owe to the IRS.

TMZ broke the story, Kim and Kroy recently put their GA mansion on the market for $6 milllion ... and have apparently kept it out of foreclosure auction.