Kim Zolciak Changes Back to Married Name on IG Amid Divorce to Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak has restored her married name to her Instagram bio, serving as yet another piece of evidence her hot-and-cold marriage to Kroy Biermann is back on track amid their divorce. Yeah, we get it ... super confusing.

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star replaced her IG handle @kimzolciak with @kimzbiermann, which was the one she used before her latest breakup with Kroy back in August.

Play video content

What's more, Kim and Kroy were seen out on a dinner date over the weekend to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The two looked like a happy couple, chowing down on lasagna, chicken parm and chocolate desserts at an Italian restaurant in Georgia.

By looking at the IG video they posted of their special night together, you would never guess Kim and Kroy are in the middle of their 2nd divorce, but they are!!!

Here's how bad it got. The divorce judge literally divided their home in half so they didn't have to interact. Kroy got the primary bedroom and Kim was relegated to the basement. The police were regulars at the house to settle various marital disputes.

Yet, there seems to be mounting evidence that they're gonna once again call off their divorce and try to live happily ever after -- even with all of their constant blowout fights and financial troubles.

Whether that will happen is anyone's guess. But keep in mind, Kim and Kroy have already been down this road once before -- and both agreed to dismiss their first divorce petition in July.

Will the second time be a charm? Stay tuned.