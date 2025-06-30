Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Biermann Says She Helps Pay Mom's Bills

Kim Zolciak's making ends meet thanks to her adult daughters ... because Ariana Biermann just revealed she's helping pay her mother's expenses.

Ariana opened up about her mom's financial situation Sunday on 'Watch What Happens Live' ... telling Andy Cohen her mom asks for money to pay bills for her and her kids.

The good news for Ariana's bank account ... Kim pays her back when she can.

Ariana says she's not the only piggy bank in her family ... telling Andy her mother also borrows money from her sister Brielle Biermann.

Kim and Kroy Biermann's financial woes have been well documented in this space during their nasty divorce ... but Ariana says money should never ruin a relationship with family and her mom will be her best friend forever, no matter what.