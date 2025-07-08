Brielle Biermann Says Fillers Became Like Getting a Diet Coke

Brielle Biermann is having second thoughts about her long history with fillers -- likening her once routine cosmetic appointments to grabbing a Diet Coke out of the fridge.

The daughter of Kim Zolciak appears on "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind," where she joined Dr. Terry Dubrow and other celebrities in exploring a return to a more natural look.

Brielle opened up about how normalized cosmetic procedures became in her life starting at 18 years old. "I graduated high school, and the second I did, my mom took me to L.A. to get my lips done. It was the doctor everyone was going to. It was like, 'Get in the chair, let’s go.'"

She says from there, things snowballed and "filler became like getting a Diet Coke. It felt normal. Routine. I didn’t even think twice about it."

Brielle says watching her mom often get treatments on her face made her feel like she needed to do the same. "She was getting every laser treatment possible. "She was always getting Botox and lip filler. Seeing that made it seem like that’s just what you do."