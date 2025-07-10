Kim Zolciak Reveals All the Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Had Done

Kim Zolciak's baring it all -- the reality star joined "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind" to spill every nip, tuck, and tweak in her beauty bible.

Buckle up, 'cause Kim did not hold back -- confessing she’s had her boobs done (more than once), a tummy tuck, nonstop Botox, neck surgery after a herniated disc, and got Ultherapy to keep that jawline snatched without a scalpel.

Interestingly, the 47-year-old left out a few juicy procedures she's already gone public with --like the laser vaginal rejuvenation she proudly revealed in '23, and the filler she got in her ears to help hold up her giant diamond earrings ... yes really.

Kim got real on the show -- saying after popping out six kids, her body paid the price. So, she went for a full mommy makeover, because in her words, being a mom doesn’t mean letting yourself go.

The reality star was on the show to fix a previous contouring procedure gone wrong -- which she first got after losing 10 pounds during her divorce from Kroy.