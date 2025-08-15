Kroy Biermann Wants Primary Custody of Kids, Says Kim Zolciak's Home 'Lacks Structure'

Kroy Biermann's asking a court to make his home the primary residence for his children he shares with Kim Zolciak ... claiming her living environment is no good for the kids.

The former NFL player filed documents in Georgia ... noting that, under the current parenting plan, he and Kim each have two kids at a time -- their two older sons go back and forth together as do their younger twins -- a girl and a boy -- every week.

However, KB says the four kids living essentially separate lives in different homes isn't good for their mental health ... and, he's now asking the court for primary custody to fix it.

Biermann's legal team states, "There is a noteworthy absence of structure and accountability in the Mother’s home. The split/shared custody arrangement is not in the best interests of the children."

Kroy claims the kids lack parental guidance at Kim's house ... alleging she regularly leaves them alone or in the care of others for significant portions of time.

Biermann claims three of the children are suffering in school, but Zolciak regularly picks them up early from school randomly ... adding she "shows next to no familiarity with the children’s needs."

Kroy is accusing Kim of being emotionally and psychologically abusive toward their kids ... as well as manipulative.

Remember, earlier this summer we told you about Biermann and Zolciak's agreement to send their daughter, Kaia Rose, to Montana for the summer to spend time with Kroy's family ... a move Biermann says was made because of her fractured relationship with Zolciak.

A rep for Kim tells TMZ ... "The claims made in the recent filing are completely false, misleading, and deeply hurtful. Kim has always been, and continues to be, a devoted, loving, and attentive mother who puts her children’s needs above everything else.

"She has been the primary emotional anchor for her children through this difficult time, ensuring they have a stable home, healthy routines, and unconditional love. Kim has consistently been engaged in their schooling, activities, and therapy, working tirelessly to support their mental health and well-being.

"This filing is nothing short of a publicity stunt. Kroy caught word that Kim was filing several motions today, so he tried to get ahead of it by rushing to file this document — and doing so unsealed. Unlike Kroy’s selective and self-serving approach, Kim files all of her documents under seal to protect her children, not to manipulate headlines or public opinion. By repeatedly filing unsealed motions, Kroy is not only damaging the children’s well-being, he is creating opportunities for them to become aware of these disputes and risk being bullied or humiliated at school.