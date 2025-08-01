Kim Zolciak Confirms Daughter Ariana's Claims She Pocketed All Her Money

Play video content Bravo

Kim Zolciak is responding to daughter Ariana Biermann’s claims she blew through all her cash -- and let’s just say, she’s not exactly begging for forgiveness.

The reality star sat down on "Watch What Happens Live!" Thursday, where she admitted Ariana’s statements on "Next Gen NYC" were true -- she didn’t mismanage the cash, she just spent it all on bills.

Kim took her sweet time answering -- clearly hesitant -- before adding she had to figure it all out fast ... since, you know, she was left holding the bag for the whole family.

She explained the money she borrowed from Ariana to cover bills has already been paid back -- and any remaining balance will be settled too. Oh, and she’s got a spreadsheet to keep track of what she owes.

Play video content Bravo

You might remember, back in June, Ariana spilled the tea on her reality show, saying she doesn’t even know how much she made over the years because her parents pocketed the cash.