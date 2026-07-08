Crispin Glover's Ex Claims He Battered Her After Locking Her Out Of Her Bedroom

You Locked Me Out, Then Attacked Me When I Went To Rescue My Cats!!!

Crispin Glover's ex-girlfriend is firing back at the actor's claims that she assaulted him, insisting he attacked her when she tried to rescue her cats from his Los Angeles home.

The woman filed a declaration Tuesday as part of her ongoing lawsuit against Crispin, claiming he locked her out of the bedroom he let her live in after she and her cats moved from the United Kingdom to L.A. to be with him.

In her declaration, obtained by TMZ, the woman says Crispin told her she could collect her things after their relationship went sour in early 2024 ... but she claims the "Back to the Future" star physically attacked her when she lawfully entered her room to retrieve her cats, before falsely casting her as an intruder and reporting her to the police.

As a result, the woman said she spent a few nights in jail.

She said Crispin then filed a restraining order against her, but it was ultimately dismissed after he didn't show up to court to prosecute it.

The woman says Crispin viewed her social media "religiously and repeatedly" after the alleged assault ... which she believes indicates he was still interested in monitoring her despite claiming he needed protection from her. She says he even sent her messages and emails, wishing her happy birthday and telling her he wished things had turned out differently between them.

She said she sued Crispin because she thinks he tried to turn her into his personal "sex slave" and says she feels severely traumatized and extremely unsafe. She also claims Crispin waged a smear campaign against her, severely damaging her reputation and mental health.

Crispin responded to her lawsuit just last month ... denying he ever made her into his sex slave, while essentially claiming she was trying to shake him down for money with a pack of lies.

He said the woman agreed to move to L.A. to be his girlfriend, and they had a consensual romantic relationship before everything fell apart after she started acting erratically and telling people they got married in an Islamic ceremony.