'Back To The Future' Star Crispin Glover Countersues Ex Over Alleged Illegal Recordings

Crispin Glover believes he's the real victim in a lawsuit filed against him by an ex-girlfriend … and now he's countersuing.

The "Back to the Future" star filed a cross-complaint against his ex last week … claiming she "violently attacked" him and made illegal recordings of him during their brief stint living together.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the actor says at one point -- while the woman was staying with him -- she asked him to lie to people and tell them they'd gotten married in an Islamic ceremony. He says she started acting "erratically" when he refused.

Crispin says he offered to buy her and her cats a flight back to the United Kingdom -- where she's from -- and that's when he says she whipped out an audio recording of him saying she was no longer welcome to stay with him.

He says when he told her it's illegal in California to record someone on private property without their consent, she told him in a "threatening tone" that she'd played recordings of him for other people. He says she left the house after that.

Crispin claims that the next day, his ex and an unknown man came to his house to get her things … and that's when she allegedly attacked him.

As we previously reported, the woman sued Crispin first … claiming he's the one who beat her and left her with a visible injury and a scar from the alleged incident.

But Crispin's arguing he "purposefully" never touched her because he was afraid she'd make a false claim that he put his hands on her.

Instead, he says he tried to prevent her from getting into his home to grab her stuff … allegedly telling her he would get her things and bring them outside.

According to the complaint, the guy the ex brought told Crispin … "I'm going to beat the f*** out of you."

Crispin says he called 911, and while he was on the phone, he tried again to block his ex from the door … and that's when he claims she reached up and gouged him with her nails.

He says he reported the alleged assault to the 911 operator, who told him the cops were on their way. He says his ex and the guy went to wait on the street for the police to arrive.

Crispin claims cops arrived and arrested his ex for felony assault. He's now suing her for assault, battery, intrusion into private affairs, and trespassing.