'Back to the Future' Star Crispin Glover Denies Ex's 'Sex Slave' Claims

Crispin Glover is firing back at the ex-girlfriend who accused him of turning her into a "sex slave" ... claiming her lawsuit is a money-motivated attack built on false allegations.

The "Back to the Future" star filed new court docs, obtained by TMZ, asking a judge to strike part of his ex's lawsuit ... and he's offering a dramatically different version of what happened between them.

As TMZ previously reported, the woman sued Crispin in February, alleging he lured her from the UK to Los Angeles with promises of a new life and career in Hollywood before using her as a live-in girlfriend, unpaid assistant, and "sex slave." She also claimed he later filed a false police report and sought a fraudulent restraining order against her.

But Crispin says the two were in a consensual romantic relationship and insists she came to the U.S. as his girlfriend, not as an employee. He says he paid for her travel and expenses because they were dating ... and denies ever offering her a job, salary, or assistant position.

Crispin claims the relationship fell apart after she allegedly asked him to tell people they had been married in an Islamic ceremony. He says when he refused, she began acting erratically and left his home.

According to Crispin, she returned the next day with an unidentified man who threatened him ... and he claims she then physically attacked him. Glover says he called 911, police responded, and his ex was arrested.

Crispin is also disputing her allegation that he showed off Nazi memorabilia during a trip to Germany, calling the claim false and accusing her of inserting sensational allegations to damage his reputation.