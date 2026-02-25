'Back To The Future' Actor Crispin Glover Sued for Battery

"Back To The Future" star Crispin Glover manipulated a model from the United Kingdom to be his live-in girlfriend in Los Angeles and work for him for free ... then he locked her out of his home and beat the crap out of her ... and now she says she's homeless -- this all according to a new lawsuit.

Crispin is being sued by a Jane Doe, who claims Crispin lured her from Europe to L.A. with false promises of a new life and career in Hollywood ... only for Crispin to allegedly turn out to be a violent control freak.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims she met Crispin through social media in 2015 and he would persistently message her for years to come to L.A.. According to the woman, he made strange advances ... and when they met in person in 2023 in Dresden, Germany, she claims he showed her Nazi memorabilia from his collection.

The woman says she stayed in contact with Crispin despite his odd behavior because he would dangle work opportunities in Hollywood ... and in early 2024, she says he promised her she could live in his Silver Lake home and work as his assistant.

She says Crispin manipulated her to stop paying rent for her apartment in Europe and convinced her to sell her belongings before moving in with him ... and when she got to L.A., she learned he expected her to be his live-in girlfriend and work for free.

The woman says she had no family, friends or contacts in L.A. and was essentially reliant on Crispin, who she claims would track her whereabouts and try to control where she went and who she interacted with.

In the docs, the woman claims on March 2, 2024, she told Crispin she was leaving the house to go to a mosque ... she says Crispin told her she would be locked out if she left, but she says she didn't believe him and left anyway. She says when she returned, she was locked out and Crispin wanted her to find a new place to live.

Thing is ... the woman claims all her belongings and cats were in the home. She says she attempted to enter the home to retrieve her cats, and that's when Crispin allegedly attacked her ... she claims he grabbed her neck and choked her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar.

The woman claims Crispin then called the cops and made a false police report claiming she was an unlawful intruder.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops responded to an assault report at Crispin’s Silver Lake home on March 2, 2024 but did not make any arrests. We're told Crispin called in the assault and claimed a man and a woman assaulted him.

In the docs, the woman claims Crispin then filed for a restraining order against her ... and she says the legal drama caused permanent damage to her career and reputation.

She says Crispin continued reaching out to her trying to manipulate her into a sexual relationship ... and she claims she's still homeless and emotionally scarred from the "traumatic" experience.

The woman is going after Crispin for damages. She's represented by attorney Dev Das of the Geragos & Geragos law firm.