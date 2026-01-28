Attorneys for Hailey Bieber's Sister Predict Positive Resolution in Battery Case

Hailey Bieber's sister was charged with 4 misdemeanors for her alleged tampon attack ... but her lawyers are forecasting a rosy outcome, TMZ has learned.

Alaia Aronow's attorneys, Drew Findling and Cris Schneider, tell TMZ ... "We remain absolutely confident, there will be a positive resolution."

Their terse statement was in response to Georgia prosecutors filing formal charges against Aronow for battery, simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass.

In February 2024, Aronow got into a fight with 3 staffers at Club Elan in Savannah, GA -- and the bar's owner called 911 to report an unruly patron, according to police.

The workers told responding officers they confronted Aronow after she stepped inside an employees-only bathroom, telling her she had to leave and use the public restroom. Cops say Aronow became furious and turned combative, assaulting the staffers and tossing a tampon at one of them.

Play video content MARCH 2024 TMZ.com

The woman who says Aronow launched a tampon at her gave a blow-by-blow version of the events to Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live." Check out our interview.