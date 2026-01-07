Hailey Bieber Sets Instagram Alight In Sexy Red Lace Lingerie Snaps

Need some seriously sizzling motivation to kickstart the New Year? We’ve got you ... 'cause Hailey Bieber just dropped jaws in skimpy red lace lingerie!

Hailey absolutely lit up IG Wednesday ... lounging on her side in a lacy red bra, matching frilly, barely-there bottoms, and a cropped cardi ... though LBR, it wasn’t covering much at all.

Hailey smoldered straight into the mirror in one shot, then turned the heat up even more by locking eyes with her camera phone in another -- either way, she was absolutely on fire, single-handedly warming up those cold January temps.

Looks like she’s already got Valentine’s Day on the brain -- something her pal Kylie Jenner clocked in the comments -- if Hailey’s serving all that, Justin Bieber better come through big time on Feb. 14!