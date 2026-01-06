Rihanna Sets Pulses Racing Modeling V-Day Lingerie Savage x Fenty Collection

Need a New Year warm-up? Rihanna just set the temperature ... dropping a brand-new Savage X Fenty lingerie ad that’s absolutely on fire! Plus, can you Rih-member some fun facts about the multi-talented star? Check out the quiz down below ...

Rihanna is already in Valentine’s Day takeover mode, going full siren in a lacey, frill-trimmed red number and serving up tantalizing poses that sent IG temperatures through the roof -- a smart drop on a random Tuesday, because honestly ... what else were you doing today?

There’s no shortage of back and booty shots -- some with Rihanna seductively leaning forward, others smoldering up close, all serving full-blown sex-kitten energy with zero chill.