Rihanna Sets Pulses Racing Modeling V-Day Lingerie Savage x Fenty Collection
Rihanna January Heatwave Alert!!!🥵
Need a New Year warm-up? Rihanna just set the temperature ... dropping a brand-new Savage X Fenty lingerie ad that’s absolutely on fire! Plus, can you Rih-member some fun facts about the multi-talented star? Check out the quiz down below ...
Rihanna is already in Valentine’s Day takeover mode, going full siren in a lacey, frill-trimmed red number and serving up tantalizing poses that sent IG temperatures through the roof -- a smart drop on a random Tuesday, because honestly ... what else were you doing today?
There’s no shortage of back and booty shots -- some with Rihanna seductively leaning forward, others smoldering up close, all serving full-blown sex-kitten energy with zero chill.
As you’d expect, fans lost it over how incredible she looks -- and with that kind of heat, those Valentine’s Day sets are bound to go flying off the racks, kicking off the year with a seriously hot start courtesy of Rihanna!🔥