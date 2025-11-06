Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share Kiss in Paris, Show Out in Fur

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put on a show for photographers and passersby Thursday ... making out on the streets of Paris.

Check out the pics ... the power couple stayed warm in matching fur coats and a cozy embrace after a romantic dinner at the swanky Cesar restaurant.

The two kissed under the Parisian night sky, lit only by street lamps and camera flashes eager to capture the sweet moment.

The couple's epic date night comes after they just welcomed their third child, daughter Rocki, September 13. Rocki joins older brothers RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.