Rihanna Seen in Public for First Time Since Birth of Third Child

Rihanna is all smiles, laughing and chatting it up in her first sighting since welcoming her third baby into the world.

Catch the clip -- Rihanna was riding shotgun in Beverly Hills with a friend Tuesday, clearly having a blast, hand over her mouth as she tried to stifle those giggles.

Ever the people-pleaser, Rihanna peeked out the window to toss a cute little wave to the photog before cruising on with her night.

TMZ first reported Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed baby girl Rocki Irish Mayers a few weeks ago, on September 13.