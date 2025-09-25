Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Baby Born in L.A., Birth Certificate Shows

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby girl Rocki was born just after midnight on Sept. 13 in L.A., TMZ can confirm.

We got our hands on the new birth certificate, and it shows the parents of three welcomed their little one at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

TMZ broke the exciting news Wednesday afternoon that the happy couple had welcomed their third child ... shortly after which they posted on social media their new bundle of joy's name is Rocki.

She joined her older brothers, Rza, 3, and Riot, 23 months.

As you know, RiRi first revealed her third pregnancy by showing off her growing baby bump at the Met Gala in May.

The "Don't Be Dumb" artist revealed he and Rihanna were "praying for a girl" in an interview with Elle published Wednesday -- of course, by then ... they had already met their baby girl!

He also gushed about being a present father, noting ... "What’s really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them. Being there."