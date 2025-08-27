Rihanna Sends Fans Into Overdrive With Album Catalog Update

Or Is It Just Another Anniversary?!?

Rihanna just made a grand social media announcement and no, it's not from Savage X Fenty ... her profile picture and header has been updated with her album titles.

On Tuesday, Riri's longtime label, Roc Nation, revealed this Friday marks the 20th anniversary of the island gal having everyone do the "Pon de Replay" via her debut album, "Music of the Sun."

The social drop also rattled off all her album titles from "MOTS" to the final one, "Anti" with a promise to deliver new merch.

But fans are crossing their fingers we could finally get another project after a very long 9 YEARS!!!

