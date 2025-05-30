Rihanna Strategically Hides Baby Bump During Sexy Fenty Lingerie Shoot

Rihanna's about to be a mom of 3 -- but she's hustling like she's got zero kids, turning up the heat with her latest Savage X Fenty drop that's less maternity and more lingerie.

The pregnant star lit up IG, serving serious heat in the lingerie company's new mosaic lace display -- showing off everything but that baby bump, which she clearly tried to keep under wraps with some sneaky camera angles.

Rihanna, who only revealed the Baby No. 3 news earlier this month, worked overtime to keep the bump outta sight with clever poses, back shots, and plenty of arms-over-belly action.

RiRi even poked fun at herself in the caption -- calling out the fact that she was basically playing a game of "hide the baby bump" the whole shoot.