Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Party in DJ Booth at Cannes Party, New Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky brought major party energy to Cannes last week and TMZ has new video showing the mom and dad duo celebrating in style behind the DJ booth at a party.

The couple lit up the Rayban party on Monday night with their signature styles. The mom to be looked incredible in a form-fitting blue dress paired with dark sunglasses. A$AP matched the vibe in a sleek black suit and shades.

The couple was in their element as they vibed to the music, laughing and having fun with friends. At one point, Rocky was spotted drinking straight from a champagne bottle.

The power couple have been in the French city for days celebrating, where RiRi has been seen flaunting her baby bump alongside her better half.