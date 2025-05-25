Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Party in DJ Booth at Cannes Party, New Video

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky party hard during cannes after-party!!!

Published
052525_rihanna_asap_rocky_kal
PARTYING AT CANNES

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky brought major party energy to Cannes last week and TMZ has new video showing the mom and dad duo celebrating in style behind the DJ booth at a party.

The couple lit up the Rayban party on Monday night with their signature styles. The mom to be looked incredible in a form-fitting blue dress paired with dark sunglasses. A$AP matched the vibe in a sleek black suit and shades.

052525-rihanna-asap-rocky-primary-2
LS

The couple was in their element as they vibed to the music, laughing and having fun with friends. At one point, Rocky was spotted drinking straight from a champagne bottle.

052525-rihanna-asap-rocky-primary-3
LS

The power couple have been in the French city for days celebrating, where RiRi has been seen flaunting her baby bump alongside her better half.

The mom/father duo danced, laughed, and kept the party going well into the morning hours, proving nobody parties quite like them.

related articles