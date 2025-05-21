Rihanna Shows off Baby Bump After Dinner With A$AP Rocky in Cannes

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ate this after-dinner photo shoot in Cannes ... with RiRi flaunting her baby bump alongside her better half.

The power couple posed for pics underneath a bridge in the French city ... with a mural dedicated to the movie "Pulp Fiction" serving as their backdrop.

Rihanna's embracing a chic "Mother Earth" aesthetic ... baby bump pouring out the bottom of her crop top -- while Rocky's got his arms wrapped around her, grinning wide for the photo.

Their impromptu photo shoot came just after the two left dinner at Palm Beach -- an elegant locale on the French Riviera.

Rihanna was in France to support her man's new Spike Lee movie "Highest 2 Lowest" ... in which he stars alongside Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera.

The two hit the star-studded premiere Monday night ... and, Rihanna grabbed a ton of attention in a vibrant blue dress which hugged her growing belly tightly.

It's a year of celebration for the pair ... who already had a ton to toast to after Rocky was found not guilty in his gun trial back in February.

Rihanna debuted her pregnancy earlier this month at the Met Gala ... and, now it seems the two are enjoying a "babymoon" before the kiddo arrives.