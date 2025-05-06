Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Lead Star-Studded Met Gala After-Party

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Host Met Gala After-Party in Style Sabrina, Jenna, Meg Thee Stallion & More Show Out

Published
A$AP Rocky's Met Gala After Party
Launch Gallery
a$ap rocky's met gala after-party Launch Gallery
Getty/Backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the life of their MET Gala after-party Monday night with a bevy of other A-listers showing up to have fun and to see the main attraction -- RiRi's new bun in the oven!

That's right! Pregnant RiRi and her baby daddy Rocky were the toast of the town -- or at least Jean's Restaurant in Manhattan, where their festivity kicked off. Rocky and Rihanna rolled inside, rockin' their fanciest duds.

rihanna at met gala after party getty 1
Getty

Check out photos, obtained by TMZ ... Rocky sported a snazzy black suit and overcoat, and RiRi wore a leather dress with a black top that exposed her growing baby bump.

asap rocky with grandma at met gala after party backgrid 1
Backgrid

And the couple couldn't be happier, especially Rocky, who was grinning from ear to ear. Rocky even brought along his cute grandma, Cathy, posing for a pic with her.

Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter
Getty

Other bold-faced names that attended the "A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party" were Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma and Daniel Kaluuya.

Met Gala Fashion
Getty

What a night!

related articles