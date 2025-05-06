Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Lead Star-Studded Met Gala After-Party

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the life of their MET Gala after-party Monday night with a bevy of other A-listers showing up to have fun and to see the main attraction -- RiRi's new bun in the oven!

That's right! Pregnant RiRi and her baby daddy Rocky were the toast of the town -- or at least Jean's Restaurant in Manhattan, where their festivity kicked off. Rocky and Rihanna rolled inside, rockin' their fanciest duds.

Check out photos, obtained by TMZ ... Rocky sported a snazzy black suit and overcoat, and RiRi wore a leather dress with a black top that exposed her growing baby bump.

And the couple couldn't be happier, especially Rocky, who was grinning from ear to ear. Rocky even brought along his cute grandma, Cathy, posing for a pic with her.

Other bold-faced names that attended the "A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party" were Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma and Daniel Kaluuya.