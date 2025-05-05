A$AP Rocky, Serena Williams, Rihanna Attend Anna Wintour Pre-Met Gala Dinner
The fashion elite hit the Pre-Met Gala Dinner -- and the style game was already fire before the main event even kicked off.
It all popped off at Vogue queen Anna Wintour’s pre-Met gala at her NYC home Sunday -- A$AP Rocky rolled in sharp as ever, while Serena Williams served full glam in a bridal-esque gown with a dramatic feathered shrug.
With A$AP in the building, you know Rihanna wasn’t far behind -- rocking an androgynous-chic look with a belted blazer, tailored slacks, and a poppin’ red lip.
Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is having a brilliant year -- and she kept the momentum going, mixing with the A-list in an oversized blazer that perfectly teased this year’s Met theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
It wouldn’t be a fashion bash without Pharrell -- LV’s creative king showed up in style, joined by Colman Domingo -- both are co-chairing the Met Gala with Anna on Monday.
If this is just the warmup, best believe tonight’s Met Gala looks are gonna eat -- and leave no crumbs!