Colman Domingo, Anne Hathaway, Sabrina Carpenter Step Out for Pre-Met Gala Party

New York City is playing host to the most stylish gatherings of the weekend as the stars arrive in town ahead of the highly anticipated Met Gala.

Moda Operandi threw its exclusive Pre-Met Gala Cocktail Party on Saturday night at the chic Twenty Two Hotel in Manhattan.

Play video content BACKGRID

The soirée attracted a who's who of fashion and celebrity, including Colman Domingo, Anne Hathaway, Donatella Versace, Sabrina Carpenter, and Nicky Hilton.

The guest list was a glittering preview of Monday night's Met Gala’s red carpet, with attendees dressed in elevated eveningwear.

The Saturday evening soirée served as both a fashionable kickoff and a networking haven for designers, celebrities, and tastemakers in town for fashion’s biggest night.