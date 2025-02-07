Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Reunite at New York Fashion Week Show

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner can't seem to quit each other ... the former flames had a fashionable run-in during New York Fashion Week, indicating these two are still very much in each other's orbit.

Check it out ... the Puerto Rican rapper sat front row with several A-list stars -- including Kate Moss, Alexander Skarsgård, and Christy Turlington, among others -- at Calvin Klein's Fall 2025 presentation Friday.

Yet, it was the presence of Bad Bunny's on-again, off-again supermodel paramour that really caught everyone's attention ... the reality TV star had to strut her stuff right in front of the "MONACO" artist.

Bad Bunny en modo tieso viendo a Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/bMAlTIBAPa — BAD BUNNY El CLúB (@keiveiec) February 7, 2025 @keiveiec

While it could be a coincidence Kenny and BB were at the same runway show at the same time, a video making the rounds from backstage has once again raised questions about their potential status.

Watch the video ... Bad Bunny attempted to keep a low profile as he exited the venue, departing the fashion event with escorts by his side. Moments later, Kendall emerged in the frame, chatting with others backstage while wearing a green wrap coat, sunglasses, and shades.

"The Kardashians" star then made her exit and popped into a nearby waiting SUV.

As you know, Kendall and Bad Bunny first linked up back in February 2023 and became nearly inseparable ... that is, until they hit the brakes on their romance in December that year.

However, by May 2024, KJ and BB appeared to reconnect when they got cozy at the same Met Gala after-party.

From there, Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spotted back together a handful of times ... though, they've notably evaded confirming or denying anything about their private lives.

