Kendall Jenner Stares Deep Into Bad Bunny's Eyes During Romantic Puerto Rico Date

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny can't seem to stay away from one another -- 'cause they were spotted on an intimate dinner date amid rumors of a romantic reconciliation.

Check out this footage that's making the rounds online ... the model can be seen lovingly looking into the eyes of her Latin pop star boyfriend, this as they enjoy some quality time at Yoko Japanese Restaurant in Puerto Rico.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny during a dinner date in Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/VxwmcsQBaz — 21 (@21metgala) June 11, 2024 @21metgala

Though the clip is quick, BB can be seen chatting Kendall's ear off ... and KJ is giving the artist her undivided attention. Clearly, they're back on again ... and with a vengeance!

Remember, they broke up in the winter ... but the exes have stayed friendly ... reuniting several times over the last 6 months. As we reported ... Kendall and Bunny were seen getting cozy at the Met Gala in May -- and seemed to stay at the same hotel afterward.

Later that same month, Kendall hit up BB's concert at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida ... where she was spotted moving and grooving to his music.

The duo then stepped out for a dinner date in Miami ... grabbing a private meal at the Gekko Japanese Steakhouse after Bad Bunny's show at the Kaseya Center. Now, they're at dinner again ... and we gotta say, Kendall looks pretty head over heels for the guy.

While they've been mum on their current relationship status, it's obvious they are making time for one another this spring ... and from the looks of it, summer, too.