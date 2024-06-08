Bad Bunny's Crotch Sticks to Dancers' Tights During Puerto Rico Performance

Play video content TikTok/ @darielv98

Bad Bunny's performance down in Puerto Rico nearly ended with a major wardrobe malfunction ... 'cause he ended up stuck to another person onstage -- in a pretty NSFW way.

New video highlighting the incident from BB's show in the country last night captures the Latin singer-songwriter preparing for the ride of his life when a dancer onstage turns around to start throwing it back.

As she turns and grinds on him, the fabric of her tights gets stuck to Bad's pants -- possibly his zipper though it's super unclear what grabbing her. Some online are saying he's aroused, but it looks more like the fabric's being pulled out and creating the illusion.

Watch the video ... the stretchy material slams the two back together -- her booty to his downstairs -- before she's able to untangle the fabric from his pants. Doesn't look like she accidentally grabs a handful of Bunny, but it's still a heck of a lot closer than they probably intended to get.

Bunny plays it off, laughing and running away from the other performer before pointing at his nether regions and giving a big shake of his head.

Ever the professional, Bad continues with the song ... putting on a great performance despite the raunchy interruption.

Bad Bunny's been touring for several months now -- and, he's got two more shows down in P.R., one tonight and the other Sunday.