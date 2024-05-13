Bad Bunny Looks Miserable As He's Mobbed By Nashville Fans Taking Pics

Play video content

Bad Bunny looked stressed as hell while being swarmed by eager fans taking pics of him after his Nashville gig Saturday ... and he definitely wasn't jumping at the chance to pose.

His face says it all in this clip ... the rapper clearly wanted some chill time after rocking Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena for his "Most Wanted" tour stop ... but instead found himself in a sea of people with their phones out, making this stroll a full-blown obstacle course.

You can see at one point that BB throws in the towel on trying to dodge snaps, letting fans take their pics and film him -- but he wasn't exactly flashing smiles along the way.

In fact, he really looks downright miserable -- not that his determined fans noticed much.

Play video content JANUARY 2023

Bunny's aversion to camera phones is rooted in some serious history ... you'll recall, he went viral in January 2023 for chucking a fan's phone into the water in the Dominican Republic.

He got some serious backlash for it at the time, but BB quickly made it clear on X he wasn't going to let sticking a phone in his face without his permission slide so easily.

Luckily, there was no phone-throwing this time around. And it even looks like Kendall Jenner knows to respect his personal space in this regard ... the guy's only made a few here-and-there appearances on his on/off GF's IG.