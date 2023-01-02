Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'
1/2/2023 4:00 PM PT
Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!
Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan, reportedly while he was in the Dominican Republic, surfaced Monday ... leaving many fans with serious doubts about the mysterious artist's temperament.
In a straightforward tweet Monday, BB said he draws a line between fans who want to create a genuine interaction ... versus the ones looking for social media clout, which he considers an act of disrespect.
BB was crowned the top streaming artist in the world for 2022 -- his third consecutive year taking that crown -- with more than 18.5 billion streams.
That all adds up to immense popularity everywhere he goes.
Bunny's reaction proves etiquette matters tremendously for him when he's interacting with all those fans ... as that young woman and her phone protection plan learned the hard way.