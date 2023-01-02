Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'

Play video content

Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!

Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan, reportedly while he was in the Dominican Republic, surfaced Monday ... leaving many fans with serious doubts about the mysterious artist's temperament.

In a straightforward tweet Monday, BB said he draws a line between fans who want to create a genuine interaction ... versus the ones looking for social media clout, which he considers an act of disrespect.

BB was crowned the top streaming artist in the world for 2022 -- his third consecutive year taking that crown -- with more than 18.5 billion streams.

That all adds up to immense popularity everywhere he goes.

Play video content