Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games For Smashing Fan's Phone

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with his next team will be pushed back a bit -- the soccer superstar was just hit with a two-game suspension for smashing a fan's phone after a game in April.

The Football Association announced the news on Wednesday ... saying the org. did a thorough investigation into the incident prior to finalizing the punishment.

On top of the two-game ban, Ronaldo will pay a £50,000 fine.

As we previously reported, the altercation went down after Manchester United lost to Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park on April 9 ... when Ronaldo was caught on video smacking a phone out of a teenage fan's hand.

La policía de Inglaterra investiga a Cristiano Ronaldo. Ayer le reventó el móvil a un niño con autismo tras perder contra el Everton. Su madre lo ha denunciado: "Es un matón, ha agredido a mi hijo". Millonarios consentidos que no saben perder. pic.twitter.com/nt55xFAFJZ — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) April 10, 2022 @FonsiLoaiza

CR7 -- who was injured toward the end of the game -- alleged the kid was recording video of his bloody leg as he left the pitch ... and claimed he only acted out of concern for his safety.

But the FA didn't buy his excuse ... resulting in the suspension and fine. He was also under police investigation, but was cleared after paying £200 in compensation.

Ronaldo apologized after the incident ... and invited the fan to a future Man U game.