Soulja Boy Says Kai Cenat Boxing Match Would Be 'Huge,' Predicts First-Round K.O.

Soulja Boy is backpedaling on wanting to fight Kai Cenat ... but if the two were to ever enter the boxing ring together, the rapper tells TMZ Sports it would be an easy victory!!

The 36-year-old artist and entrepreneur recently went to X to issue his initial callout ... apparently the result of getting snubbed from Cenat's Streamer University, a popular training experience for content creators.

Soulja unleashed on Cenat over it all ... saying, "I challenge yo short p**** ass to a boxing match weak ass n**** @KaiCenat," and some other not-so-nice things.

When we caught up with him at LAX on Monday, Soulja admitted he has nothing but love for Cenat ... and he was jawing at the guy for the sake of #content.

But that doesn't mean he isn't down to scrap for funsies -- Soulja said he's open to a bout with Cenat, acknowledging that it would be a "huge" spectacle ... and he would get an easy payday.

"I've been training crazy," Soulja said. "So, I'm definitely ready -- he don't wanna see it."

Play video content Video: Soulja Boy Challenges Kanye To Boxing Match, Settle Our Beef In The Ring TMZSports.com

Soulja's no stranger to flirting with a match -- he had a social media beef with Jake Paul, he called out Kanye West ... the list is endless.