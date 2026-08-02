Aaron Rodgers Credits Wife for Reuniting Him With Estranged Family

Aaron Rodgers says his wife helped him call the biggest audible of his life ... ending a nearly decade-long estrangement from his family.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback opened up about the reunion during an interview with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt ... saying conversations with his wife, Brittani, helped him warm up to reconnecting with his loved ones.

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Aaron says the reconciliation has actually been a couple years in the making, but Brittani's love and support helped him through the process without ever pushing him.

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As TMZ Sports reported, Aaron recently posted photos from a family weekend in Nashville with his parents, Darla and Ed, his older brother Luke, Luke’s wife and their two kids ... saying he finally got to be an uncle.

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers Seen Happy With Parents Months Before Instagram News @Wyatt_Acker250

We later obtained video showing Aaron laughing and spending time with his parents months earlier at his high school Hall of Fame induction in Chico, California ... proving the family had already started mending fences before he took the reunion public.

Aaron's rift with his family became national news in 2016 when his younger brother, Jordan, discussed it on "The Bachelorette." He later addressed the fractured relationship in his Netflix docuseries, "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma," and on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he discussed years of tension with his family.

The QB still isn't revealing what caused the split, saying there were reasons that "don’t need to be talked about" ... but he's happy those relationships have come back around.