Italian AC Milan Soccer Star Franco Baresi Dead at 66

Italian soccer icon Franco Baresi -- the former AC Milan defender who helped define Italian soccer's golden era in the 1980s and 1990s -- has died.

AC Milan -- where he served as honorary vice president -- announced his death Thursday, writing ... "The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club’s DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is."

A cause of death has not been released.

AC Milan announced last year Baresi had undergone surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule that was discovered during routine medical tests. It was never confirmed whether or not the mass was cancerous.

Baresi was completely loyal to AC Milan, spending his entire 20-year career with the club ... helping them clinch six Serie A titles and three trophies. He was captain of the team for 15 seasons before retiring in 1997.

His No. 6 jersey was retired upon his departure from the team, and he was the first player in AC Milan's history to receive such an honor.

Baresi was one of the torchbearers for the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina Winter Games in February, marking his last public appearance.

He was 66 years old.