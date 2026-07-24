'The Mask' Director Chuck Russell Dead at 74

Chuck Russell -- the director behind 1994's "The Mask" and other massive films -- is dead ... TMZ has learned.

Russell -- born Charles Raymond Russell -- died unexpectedly at his San Diego-area home Wednesday, his family tells TMZ.

We've also learned the local fire department responded to his home Wednesday afternoon following a report of a medical emergency involving an unconscious male.

The cause of death remains unknown and we're told his family is currently flying to California to get some answers.

Russell enjoyed a distinguished career as a film director, screenwriter, and producer after graduating from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

He made his directorial debut with 1987's "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" and wrote and directed the cult horror film, "The Blob," in 1988.

He not only directed the Jim Carrey-led "The Mask," but collaborated with George Lucas's Industrial Light and Magic to help create groundbreaking digital technologies that combined live action performance with brand new concepts in visual effects. In fact, his work on the film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.

He's also known for 1996's "Eraser" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and 2002's "The Scorpion King" -- which served as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's first leading role.

Russell took a 14-year hiatus and returned with 2016's "I Am Wrath" starring John Travolta and paired up with the "Grease" star once more for "Paradise City," which also starred Bruce Willis.

His final film was a remake of the 1986 film "Witchboard," which he wrote and directed in 2024.

He is survived by Ania, his wife of 19 years; his three children, Logan, Riley, and Carlyn; former wife Patti Rao; and his sister Anne Jacob.

Russell was 74.