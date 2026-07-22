Kelly Osbourne Shares Emotional Letter to Dad Ozzy 1 Year After His Death

I Miss You With Every Part of My Soul!!!

Kelly Osbourne is pouring out her heart on the 1st anniversary of her father Ozzy Osbourne's death ... saying the past year without him has broken her in ways she never knew were possible.

Kelly shared a lengthy letter to the rock legend Wednesday ... writing, "One year ago today, the world changed forever."

She says she still feels Ozzy in the quiet, in the wind, in his music ... and even the lingering memory of his cologne.

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Swipe to the second slide of her IG post to read her tribute ... she says the most painful part isn't simply that he's gone ... it's no longer being able to touch him, hold his hand, or feel the sense of safety only he could give her.

Kelly also reflected on the everyday moments she misses most ... cuddling on the sofa, watching the same television programs repeatedly, hearing his jokes and complaints, and being asked for a kiss while his mouth was still full of food.

She says Ozzy lives on through her son, Sidney, whose smile, spirit, and mannerisms frequently remind her of his grandfather.

Kelly added that she now carries all her love for Ozzy within herself, Sidney and her mother, Sharon.

She also praised her dad as a "true working-class hero" whose music, kindness and strength changed countless lives ... saying there will never be another person like him.

As we reported ... Ozzy died from a heart attack on July 22, 2025, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease listed as contributing factors -- the "Crazy Train" hitmaker was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003. His family said he was with his loved ones and "surrounded by love."