Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jack Osbourne Names Newborn Baby Girl After Ozzy

Jack Osbourne I Named Baby Girl After My Dad

By TMZ Staff
Published
ozzy Osbourne new baby\
Getty Composite

Jack Osbourne named his newborn baby girl after his late father.

Ozzy Osbourne's son just posted a video of the child on Instagram and it shows her full name is Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jack's daughter was born March 5 at 8:49 AM and she weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces and checked in at 19 inches in length.

As you know ... Ozzy died back in July. He knew he was going to be a grandpa again before his death.

aree and jack osbourne

Jack and his wife, Aree Earhart, now have two kids together ... and this is the fifth child for Jack overall.

Congrats!!!

Related articles