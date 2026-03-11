Jack Osbourne Names Newborn Baby Girl After Ozzy

Jack Osbourne named his newborn baby girl after his late father.

Ozzy Osbourne's son just posted a video of the child on Instagram and it shows her full name is Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.

Jack's daughter was born March 5 at 8:49 AM and she weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces and checked in at 19 inches in length.

As you know ... Ozzy died back in July. He knew he was going to be a grandpa again before his death.

Jack and his wife, Aree Earhart, now have two kids together ... and this is the fifth child for Jack overall.