Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76

Legendary rock singer Ozzy Osbourne has died ... TMZ has learned.

In a statement to TMZ, the Osbourne family says Ozzy died Tuesday "surrounded by love." The cause of death is unclear.

The Osbournes say ... "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."

Ozzy's family continues ... "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The statement was signed by Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.

Ozzy is most famous for heading up the group Black Sabbath, founding the iconic rock band in Birmingham, England in 1968 alongside Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. His death comes just weeks after Ozzy performed one last time with Black Sabbath.

The band received numerous accolades over the years, including two Grammy Awards and a 2006 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Among their most famous songs ... "War Pigs," "Iron Man," "Paranoid," "Children of the Grave," and "Sweet Leaf."

Despite their meteoric rise to fame, Osbourne was booted from the group in 1979 because of his alcohol and drug addiction -- an issue he struggled with consistently over the next few decades.

He then embarked on an incredibly successful solo career during which he released 13 studio albums, the first eight of which all went platinum in the United States. He also won five Grammy awards as a solo artist while penning hit tracks like "Crazy Train" and "No More Tears." During this time, Sharon Osbourne took over as his manager.

Ozzy met Sharon in 1970 through her father, who worked for Black Sabbath at the time. Almost a decade later, in 1979, Sharon helped Ozzy fight against his addictions after being kicked out of Black Sabbath.

She also encouraged him to begin his aforementioned solo career, and the two married in 1982.

Ozzy also emerged as a reality star in the early 2000s, starring in the show "The Osbournes" with his family. The show ran for 52 episodes over four seasons from 2002 to 2005.

The couple's children -- Aimee, Kelly and Jack -- have gone on to carve out careers as TV and internet personalities as well ... regularly appearing in the reality shows starring their parents.

Ozzy is survived by Sharon, his children and numerous grandchildren.

He was 76.