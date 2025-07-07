Ozzy Osbourne and Axl Rose Meet for the First Time Ever

'At My Age You Don't Get to Meet Many Legends'

Ozzy Osbourne and Axl Rose met for the very first time in their lives over the weekend, and that's left fans shocked the two rock icons finally crossed paths.

Ozzy shared a backstage photo on Instagram on Monday, of himself and the Guns N’ Roses frontman shaking hands, writing ... "My first time meeting Axl Rose, at my age you don’t get to meet many legends, seriously an utter gentleman." The photo was from Saturday’s "Back to the Beginning" concert in Birmingham, England.

A day earlier, Axl posted his own heartfelt message on X, calling the show "extremely overwhelming" and gushing about meeting the Prince of Darkness. "MET OZZY!! (Crazy we’d never met b4!!) He was really great!! Was great to meet Sabbath!!"

Axl also praised Ozzy’s resilience, referencing his recent health struggles, saying ... "Was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch [Ozzy's] struggles while at the same time everyone was rooting for him… and HE DID IT!!!!"

During their set, Guns N' Roses paid tribute by covering four Black Sabbath classics, in addition to performing their own anthems "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City."

Ozzy closed out the night with his final performances ever -- both as a solo artist and as the lead singer of Black Sabbath -- in an emotional farewell to the city where his career began.