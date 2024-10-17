Ozzy Osbourne's Former Guitarist Jake E. Lee Speaks Out After Being Shot

Jake E. Lee, famous for being Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist, says he's lucky to still be alive after being shot 3 times in Las Vegas ... and he says he was dodging bullets on the street.

The musician just broke his silence on Tuesday's shooting ... he says he was hit by 3 bullets and the cops found 15 shell casings at the scene, which he says means the shooter emptied their clip at him.

Jake says he was walking his dog Coco near his home when the shots rang out ... and he says he started dodging bullets ... but was hit in the forearm, foot and back.

Ozzy's former guitarist says the shot to the back broke one of his ribs and damaged a lung ... and he says that's the biggest injury suffered here.

As we reported ... police investigating the case do not currently think Jake was targeted ... cops believe the incident was a "completely random" street shooting. No arrests have been made, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Jake, who is still in the hospital, says he's tired and feels "relatively very lucky."