Ozzy Osbourne's Former Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot in Las Vegas Walking His Dog
Jake E. Lee, best known for being Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist, has been hospitalized following a shooting in Las Vegas ... TMZ has learned.
The musician's rep tells TMZ ... Jake was shot multiple times Tuesday morning while taking his dog out for a walk in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jake is now fully conscious and doing well after the attack ... though, he's currently in an intensive care unit in a hospital in Vegas. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Authorities investigating the case do not currently believe Jake was targeted in the bout of violence ... as they believe the incident was a "completely random" street shooting. Police are investigating the incident.
Jake and his family ask for privacy as the guitarist recovers from his injuries.
This story is still developing ...