Ozzy Osbourne's Former Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot in Las Vegas Walking His Dog

... Currently in the ICU

Jake E. Lee, best known for being Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist, has been hospitalized following a shooting in Las Vegas ... TMZ has learned.

The musician's rep tells TMZ ... Jake was shot multiple times Tuesday morning while taking his dog out for a walk in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jake is now fully conscious and doing well after the attack ... though, he's currently in an intensive care unit in a hospital in Vegas. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities investigating the case do not currently believe Jake was targeted in the bout of violence ... as they believe the incident was a "completely random" street shooting. Police are investigating the incident.

Jake and his family ask for privacy as the guitarist recovers from his injuries.