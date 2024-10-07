Shotgun-Wielding Suspect Shot Dead After Firing at Cops in Pursuit on Camera

Play video content

A man was shot dead by cops in Illinois after he opened fire on officers following a wild chase that started when he allegedly shot his own dad -- and the dramatic scene was caught on police video.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Plano Police Department dropped graphic segments of the footage from last month’s incident ... and it shows the suspect, 36-year-old Nicholas Novak, hopping out of his vehicle at an intersection with a shotgun in hand, firing at least once at responding officers.

A Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy and a Plano police officer both returned fire with about a dozen rounds ... and the footage shows the suspect collapsing to the ground after being struck.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

911 audio recordings leading up to the shooting have also been released ... featuring Nicholas' dad, 70-year-old Russell Novak, reporting a potential home invasion on the night of September 27.

Russell reported that some of his guns were missing and noticed signs of forced entry at his home -- but then he suddenly started screaming, and a loud bang is heard, and the line goes dead. Around the same time, another caller dialed 911 to report shots fired in the area.

Body cam footage then picks up with the first Plano officer responding to the home invasion, as the suspect backs out of the garage, defying orders to stop -- then dash-cam video shows the chase, and the fatal confrontation.

Russell Novak was reportedly shot during the home invasion at his house, and later died, police said.