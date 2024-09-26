Colorado Cops Shoot, Kill Suspect in Walmart in New Body Cam Footage

Play video content

Shoppers at a Colorado Walmart witnessed a scary scene earlier this month when cops shot and killed a suspect just inside the store ... and, it was all caught on the officers' body cams.

The Colorado Springs Police Department released the dramatic footage earlier this week ... showing officers swarm two people walking out of the store after police say they spotted a stolen car in the parking lot.

In the clip, officers approach a man -- who they later identified as 29-year-old Tyler Ben -- and an unidentified woman ... telling them to put their hands up immediately.

While the woman quickly drops her groceries, you see Ben begin to backpedal away from the officer ... before appearing to reach into his waistband and pull out what looks like a gun.

The officer immediately unloads on the suspect, shooting Ben multiple times and demanding he drop the gun.

The officer then rendered medical aid to Ben before paramedics arrived and declared him dead at the scene.