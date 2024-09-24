Cops Shoot Man Wielding Machete in New Body Cam Video

Play video content NYPD

Police in New York shot a man who was wielding a machete inside an apartment ... and it's all on video.

Dramatic new body cam footage shows the violent interaction between two NYPD officers and 24-year-old Alydar Cruz, who cops say ran into a bedroom and emerged with a machete.

In the video, you hear the cops ordering Cruz to drop the blade ... but after he refuses to drop the large knife, one of the officers opens fire and the guy falls to the ground.

The shooting happened back in July at an apartment complex in the Bronx after cops were called to the building for a report of a dispute inside an apartment ... and the body cam footage is just now being released.

NYPD says the single gunshot struck Cruz in the arm ... and officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until medics arrived.

Cops say Cruz was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition ... and he's since been charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, attempted assault and menacing.